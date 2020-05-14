TECH

1-MIN READ

Chrome Might Soon Integrate Google Duo to Compete Against WhatsApp

Image for Representation

Integrating Duo with Chrome could help Google expand its reach to millions around the world.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Video conferencing apps have been making headlines ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors. It all began with the fairly new Chinese video meetings app Zoom that attracted a lot of limelight thanks to its simple controls and the ability to add 100 participants, thus forcing existing players to ramp up their apps.

Recently we saw Facebook launching Messenger Rooms that allows group video calls of up to 50 people. It even updated WhatsApp’s video call feature to support up to eight participants with plans to expand to 50. Eventually, Facebook plans to integrate Messenger Rooms with WhatsApp for Web.

Google has also been trying its level best to stay in the competition. While it has multiple apps for consumers, it is now said to be integrating Google Duo with its Chrome web browser.

Google recently expanded the maximum number of participants in a Duo video call to 12 and by pushing it to the world’s most popular web browser could be a smart move. The feature is said to be in preview at the moment, which means that it should launch soon to all users post the beta testing. Considering Chrome is used by about 67 percent of all desktop web users, with just a simple integration, Google could expand the reach of Duo to millions. Google recently made its video conferencing app Meet completely free for anyone with a future integration with Gmail on the cards.

