Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Chrome Now Let's You Send Phone Numbers From Your Desktop to Your Android Phone

Google is testing the ability to send phone numbers from Chrome on your PC to your Android device.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chrome Now Let's You Send Phone Numbers From Your Desktop to Your Android Phone
Google is testing the ability to send phone numbers from Chrome on your PC to your Android device.

You might often lookup for a phone number on your PC, and then dial it from your handset. However, in an effort to ease this process, the latest Chrome beta update on desktop has now come up with a feature that lets you send phone numbers from the browser to your Android phone. A few weeks ago, Google introduced a feature that lets you share links between your desktop and your phone. After the latest feature, the company is now testing a similar function for phone numbers in Chrome Beta v78.

If you are wondering how the feature is going to function, all you need to do is click on a hyperlinked phone number or highlight. Now, right-click on that number and you can choose to call from your phone. However, as for now, the feature works with any hyperlinked phone number, like the ones used for customer care or helpline numbers. When you click the number in Chrome Beta 78, a prompt will open in the address bar, which will ask you which device you want to make the call from. You'll receive a notification with the digits on your mobile device.

As reported by XDA Developers, Google was preparing for this feature back in August. The “Click to call” feature should be enabled by default on Chrome Beta 78. If you are unable to access it, enable it with the flag: chrome://flags/#click-to-call-context-menu-selected-text. The feature currently works with Android Pie and Android 10 devices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram