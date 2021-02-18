Chrome OS Systems Outsold MacOS Devices in 2020, Windows Retains Top Spot: IDC Report

Chromebook laptops aren't exactly popular, as compared to Windows or MacOS machines, or so it seems. According to a recent IDC report, Chromebook laptops outsold Mac computers for the first time in 2020. This, according to the report, was due to the commercial demand for lightweight, powerful, and affordable personal computers. The IDC report indicates that while Windows continues to dominate the market, Chrome OS has outpaced MacOS to take the second spot in terms of the most popular operating system.

According to the numbers shared by IDC, the market share of Windows fell by 4.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020, while Mac OS grew from 6.7 percent to 7.5 percent. The report said that the demand Chrome OS overtook MacOS in Q2 2020 and continued the growth in Q3 and Q4 to maintain the number two spot. Mac computers started at a 5.8 percent market share in Q1 2020 and went all the way up to 8.4 percent in Q3 2020, before receding to 7.7 percent in the final quarter. Windows, on the other hand, declined to 76.7 percent in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, Chrome OS grew 4.4 percent to capture 10.8 percent of the market by the end of 2020. Windows systems captured a total of 80.5 percent of the market in 2020, while MacOS came third with a 7.5 percent market share, as mentioned above.

Both Microsoft and Apple have, in a way, identified the threat that Chrome OS has posed over the past couple of years. Apple had said in September that its new iPad Air is capable of performing tasks six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook laptop. Microsoft, on the other hand, is working extensively on Windows 10X, said to be a direct competitor to Chrome OS.