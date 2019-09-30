Chrome OS Update 77 is Bringing Google Assistant to Chromebooks

Google, in its latest development, has announced the release of a new Chrome OS update with modified features. The new Chrome OS 77 rollout has added media management notifications, Family Link improvements, and more. In the latest update to the operating system, Google has expanded on the availability of Google Assistant to more Chromebook devices.

As mentioned by Google, “You can set up Google Assistant on most Chromebooks. Say “Hey Google” or click the Assistant logo from the Launcher to ask a question, set a reminder, play music, control smart home devices, and more.” The announcement also added that the update “will be progressively rolling out over the coming days.” This means, if you have not received it yet, your devices should get it soon.

The new Chrome OS version also lets users control audio from one place. This means that the users will now be able to easily mute a device if an unwanted video starts playing from one of its tabs. The access to these controls is just a click away. One can click on the bottom right corner of the screen to access it. Additionally, it has also become easier for parents to add screen time for their kids within the Family Link app. Also, if you need to switch to reading a web page on your phone, the ‘Send this page’ icon is now available in the address bar. The new update also comes with battery-saving measures that switches off the device after three days of standby.

