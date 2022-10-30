Chrome Users Won't Have To Worry About Battery Drain Soon: What It Means

Chrome users have complained about battery drain issues for years and one can say that Google has failed to fix the problem so far. But that could change in the near future as the new Chrome build gets a tool that could reduce the drain caused by the web browser.

According to a report this week, Chrome’s latest Canary version is likely to get a new Performance page in the Settings. The report from Android Police claims the new setting tools include Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode.

The first tool will help users snooze the tabs which are not being used often, which helps in reducing the RAM usage on the PC. It adds that when the mode is enabled users will see a needle icon on the right side of the address bar.

Google will add some more granular data for users, allowing them to see how much RAM has been freed by snoozing the tabs. Chrome users will have an On or Off option, and also whitelist websites that cannot be snoozed.

With the energy saver, it basically helps save the battery of the device. Chrome will disable high refresh rates, any additional visual effects and most importantly, limit the background activity. Tools like these have been available on Android for some time, and it is good to see Chrome getting them, whenever that happens.

Chrome is the most popular web browser, with a clear majority in the market. Chrome has evolved and continues to get new features that make it functional yet secure for users. The Chrome Canary version is likely to feature on desktops initially, and expect the mobile version of Chrome Canary to roll out at a later date.

