Chromebooks Registered Approx 275% Growth in Q1 2021; Complete PC Market Grew 53.1%: Canalys

Google Chromebook saw the highest amount of growth in terms of shipments in the whole PC market in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report from market research analysis firm Canalys. The report from Canalys shows that the PC market which includes desktops, notebooks, Chromebooks, and tablets saw a significant 53.1 percent growth in Q1 2021 with a total of 122.1 million units shipped. Within this, Chromebooks saw a 274.6 percent growth as compared to the same quarter last year, with 12 million units shipped in the first quarter. On the other hand, the notebook market also grew by a substantial 62 percent year-on-year. Among manufacturers, HP shipped the most amount of Chromebook models with 4.3 million units, Lenovo came second, followed by Acer, Samsung, Dell, and other brands. Tablets, according to the Canalys report, saw a 51.8 percent growth and achieved 39.7 million unit shipments in Q1 2021.

Among manufacturers, HP shipped 4.3 million Chromebook PCs - a 633.7 percent year-on-year growth, Lenovo took the second place with 3.1 million units, and Acer, Samsung, and Dell made up for the rest of the top five, all shipping over 1 million units. In terms of tablets also, almost all manufacturers enjoyed shipment growth in Q1 2021, with market leader Apple extending its lead, growing 50.3 percent, and shipping a total of 15.2 million units as the latest iPad Air gained traction with customers. Samsung maintained second place in the tablet section with 8 million units shipped, posting a growth of 59.9 percent. Lenovo and Amazon achieved the highest levels of shipment volume growth with 133.5 percent and 197.9 percent year-on-year, particularly due to a low Q1 2021.

In the total PC market, which includes both notebooks and desktops, Lenovo maintained its lead with 24 million shipments at a 66.5 percent growth. Apple came second with 22.1 million shipments on Macs and iPads. HP secured third place with 19.3 million units and 64.2 percent growth. Dell and Samsung made up the rest of the top five with a 10.7 percent and 8 percent market share respectively.

