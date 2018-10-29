CII Joins WhatsApp to Train SMEs Across India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday announced that it would work with WhatsApp to educate and train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on how WhatsApp Business app can help them grow their businesses. Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre.The centre was set up in 2016 with the objective of creating awareness amongst SMEs on technological solutions that can be adapted to enhance their overall competitiveness. "The centre provides an opportunity to its technology partners to expand their market and reach out to SMEs spread throughout the country with their product and services," said Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director, CII.There will be on-ground trainings for SMEs on the features and best practices for WhatsApp Business app. The business owners will have the opportunity to attend training webinars that will help them grow and expand. Launched in January, the WhatsApp Business app helps SMEs enhance their reach with specific tools to make communicating with customers more efficient.More than three million people are already using the WhatsApp Business app worldwide. "Small businesses need to meet their customers where they are, and in India, that's on WhatsApp. With the WhatsApp Business app, small businesses can easily and efficiently connect with their customers," said Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager, WhatsApp.WhatsApp and CII will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.