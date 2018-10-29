English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CII Joins WhatsApp to Train SMEs Across India
Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre.
CII Joins WhatsApp to Train SMEs Across India
Loading...
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday announced that it would work with WhatsApp to educate and train small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on how WhatsApp Business app can help them grow their businesses. Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the CII will work to enhance business communication for Indian SMEs through CII's SME Technology Facilitation Centre.
The centre was set up in 2016 with the objective of creating awareness amongst SMEs on technological solutions that can be adapted to enhance their overall competitiveness. "The centre provides an opportunity to its technology partners to expand their market and reach out to SMEs spread throughout the country with their product and services," said Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director, CII.
There will be on-ground trainings for SMEs on the features and best practices for WhatsApp Business app. The business owners will have the opportunity to attend training webinars that will help them grow and expand. Launched in January, the WhatsApp Business app helps SMEs enhance their reach with specific tools to make communicating with customers more efficient.
More than three million people are already using the WhatsApp Business app worldwide. "Small businesses need to meet their customers where they are, and in India, that's on WhatsApp. With the WhatsApp Business app, small businesses can easily and efficiently connect with their customers," said Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager, WhatsApp.
WhatsApp and CII will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.
The centre was set up in 2016 with the objective of creating awareness amongst SMEs on technological solutions that can be adapted to enhance their overall competitiveness. "The centre provides an opportunity to its technology partners to expand their market and reach out to SMEs spread throughout the country with their product and services," said Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director, CII.
There will be on-ground trainings for SMEs on the features and best practices for WhatsApp Business app. The business owners will have the opportunity to attend training webinars that will help them grow and expand. Launched in January, the WhatsApp Business app helps SMEs enhance their reach with specific tools to make communicating with customers more efficient.
More than three million people are already using the WhatsApp Business app worldwide. "Small businesses need to meet their customers where they are, and in India, that's on WhatsApp. With the WhatsApp Business app, small businesses can easily and efficiently connect with their customers," said Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager, WhatsApp.
WhatsApp and CII will also develop informative content to be distributed among entrepreneurs both in physical and digital formats.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- Avengers 4: Tony Stark Will Have to Sacrifice Everything for Soul Stone
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dassani is Ready to Charm You
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...