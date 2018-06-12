English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cisco and Netapp Announce New FlexPod Solutions to Enhance Cloud Infrastructure
The new "FlexPod" solutions combine Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure with NetApp data services to help organisations accelerate application delivery and transition to a Hybrid Cloud with a trusted platform for innovation.
Cisco, NetApp announce new Cloud-based solutions (photo for representation)
Global networking major Cisco and data storage and management company NetApp on Monday announced new cloud solutions that offer agility and speed by eliminating operational overhead. The new "FlexPod" solutions combine Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure with NetApp data services to help organisations accelerate application delivery and transition to a Hybrid Cloud with a trusted platform for innovation.
"With these new offerings, we are helping organisations accelerate deployment of their business-critical applications and providing a secure, robust and flexible Private Cloud infrastructure that has the speed and simplicity of Public Cloud," said Siva Sivakumar, Senior Director, Data Centre Solutions, Cisco Systems. The new "Managed Private Cloud" solution offers new consumption options for more flexible access to powerful IT infrastructure and applications as customers modernise their data centre for Hybrid Cloud.
The "Managed Private Cloud" solution built on "FlexPod" enables customers to realise a cloud-like As-a-Service model for on-premises IT. Additionally, "FlexPod Datacenter for Epic EHR" is a key healthcare application. "Our long-running relationship with Cisco has combined best-in-class technology and expertise to create one of the strongest and most successful partnerships in the industry," added Ranjeet Sudan, Vice President of Converged Infrastructure at NetApp.
The "Managed Private Cloud" solution built on "FlexPod" enables customers to realise a cloud-like As-a-Service model for on-premises IT. Additionally, "FlexPod Datacenter for Epic EHR" is a key healthcare application. "Our long-running relationship with Cisco has combined best-in-class technology and expertise to create one of the strongest and most successful partnerships in the industry," added Ranjeet Sudan, Vice President of Converged Infrastructure at NetApp.
