Cisco to Empower Developers With New Tools

Global networking major Cisco has released new developer capabilities across its intent-based networking platform, spanning the entire network from campus to data centre.By providing an open network, Cisco is empowering 500,000 developers, 60,000 partners and three million network engineers to innovate upon the platform, the company said in a statement late Wednesday."Intent-based networking represents the next generation of open, IP-based systems that we've seen can change the actual fabric of society," said David Goeckeler, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Networking and Security Business."Cisco is building an open architecture that will power an ecosystem to accelerate intent-based networking innovation," Goeckeler told the gathering during the annual "Cisco Live" event here.Cisco released new developer tools and open APIs into Cisco DNA Center -- the command and control center for campus, branch and edge intent-based networks.DNA Center turns the network from a combination of hardware devices into a single system."The DNA Center helps enable network IT administrators to exchange information to automate processes across IT systems through software adapters. Now, IT can move resources from operation to innovation," the company said.15 Cisco partners have already built innovative solutions on the DNA Center platform.Cisco also announced that its developer community "DevNet" has surpassed 500,000 members.Cisco introduced three new developer initiatives to fuel its innovation ecosystem. The new DNA Center capabilities are set to be available during the summer.