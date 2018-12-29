English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citi Cuts First-Quarter iPhone Production Estimates on Weak Demand
Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max.
Citi cuts first-quarter iPhone production estimates on weak demand
Citi Research on Friday reduced its first-quarter production estimates for Apple Inc's iPhones and nearly halved expectations on the costliest iPhone XS Max, joining other brokerages in lowering forecasts amid reports of weak demand. "The material cut in our forecasts is driven by our view that 2018 iPhone is entering a destocking phase, which does not bode well for the supply chain," analyst William Yang wrote in a client note.
Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max, Yang said. The brokerage lowered its forecast for the number of units produced in the first quarter of iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1,099, by 48 percent. According to a Wall Street Journal report in November, Apple cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September.
Shares in Apple's Asian suppliers and assemblers slid in November after several component makers forecast weaker-than-expected sales, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets. Citi has "sell" ratings on iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd <2354.TW> said it sees Hon Hai as particularly vulnerable, with higher exposure to the new models.
In early December, TF International Securities analyst cut its first-quarter iPhone shipment estimate by 20 percent. But other analysts remain positive on Apple. Also on Friday, analyst Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson reiterated his "buy" rating on Apple stock and a $280 price target based on a Reuters report earlier this week that Apple plans to begin using Foxconn to assemble some of its newest iPhone models in India in 2019.
Forte said in a note to clients he believes some of the decline in Apple's stock in recent weeks has been related to concerns that a trade conflict between the United States and China could hurt the iPhone maker. Increased manufacturing in India could help reduce tariff concerns around the iPhone, he wrote.
"While Apple has one of the highest exposures to tariff risks, it is also the best positioned to mitigate these risks. Part of this belief was based on the company's size and ability to both negotiate pricing and terms with its manufacturers and move its manufacturing out of China," Forte wrote.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max, Yang said. The brokerage lowered its forecast for the number of units produced in the first quarter of iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1,099, by 48 percent. According to a Wall Street Journal report in November, Apple cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September.
Shares in Apple's Asian suppliers and assemblers slid in November after several component makers forecast weaker-than-expected sales, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets. Citi has "sell" ratings on iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd <2354.TW> said it sees Hon Hai as particularly vulnerable, with higher exposure to the new models.
In early December, TF International Securities analyst cut its first-quarter iPhone shipment estimate by 20 percent. But other analysts remain positive on Apple. Also on Friday, analyst Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson reiterated his "buy" rating on Apple stock and a $280 price target based on a Reuters report earlier this week that Apple plans to begin using Foxconn to assemble some of its newest iPhone models in India in 2019.
Forte said in a note to clients he believes some of the decline in Apple's stock in recent weeks has been related to concerns that a trade conflict between the United States and China could hurt the iPhone maker. Increased manufacturing in India could help reduce tariff concerns around the iPhone, he wrote.
"While Apple has one of the highest exposures to tariff risks, it is also the best positioned to mitigate these risks. Part of this belief was based on the company's size and ability to both negotiate pricing and terms with its manufacturers and move its manufacturing out of China," Forte wrote.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results