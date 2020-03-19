Cloud Giant Salesforce Appoints ex-SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya as India CEO

Salesforce, one of the biggest companies in the cloud software space globally, has appointed ex-State Bank of India chairperson, Arundhati Bhattacharya, as the chief executive officer and chairperson for Salesforce India. Bhattacharya is expected to take over as the de facto head of Salesforce India on April 20, and will lead Salesforce's charge towards getting a significant share of India's steadily blooming cloud software and server demand. At SBI, Bhattacharya is said to have had a keen eye for technological innovations, and oversaw the launch and adoption of Yono, the digital banking platform of India's largest public sector bank.

Bhattacharya's expertise in adopting new technologies will likely be seen as a major strength as Salesforce looks to gain a strong footing in India, which is expected to see strong growth in the cloud application services market. With the industry set to grow up to $1.4 billion by the end of this year, Salesforce India will look to play a key role in the adoption of digital platforms by many small and medium Indian businesses. With giants such as Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft also in the fray, Salesforce will look to offer competitive solutions, including AI-based cloud server infrastructures, as well as cloud services and applications in the enterprise space.

Incidentally, India serves as Salesforce's largest market outside of the United States of America, its home nation. Over one million developers are trained in using Salesforce technology, and an exponentially larger number of people actively use Salesforce's platform in the country. The major boom in cloud services demand is expected to come as small and medium enterprises actively push for digitisation of existing business platforms, and offering advanced services ahead of the curve will likely be key to Bhattacharya's tenure at the helm of Salesforce India.