Cloudflare Faces Major Outage, Host Of Internet Services Go Down: All Details

Cloudflare which powers a host of popular websites on the internet reported a massive outage on Tuesday, leaving millions without access to their digital services. The issue was reported an hour back, and the company quickly acknowledged the issue via a tweet

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) and server provider, so if any of its systems crash or have issues, the majority of the internet becomes unavailable to the end-user. The issue impacted people across the globe, including India.

Downdetector also shows the spark light up an hour back, around 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday, with over 79 per cent of people reporting that many websites are not working.

Most people were seeing Error 500 on platforms, and Cloudflare explained the issue that caused this outage. “Customers attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network,” it highlighted. The company claims to have fixed the issue, and websites are up and running once again. It also mentioned that the fix is being currently monitored so that no further issues pop up.

As per the clientele hosted by Cloudflare, popular websites that became inaccessible include the likes of Amazon Web Services, Twitter, Canva, Shopify, and even popular online games like Genshin Impact. You also have Discord, Steam and Google Duo facing issues. So, you can see the impact that Cloudflare’s short period outage had on the internet and users this week.

