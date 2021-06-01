Clubhouse Clocks 2 Million Downloads on Google Play Within 2 Weeks of Android Launch

Clubhouse, the audio-based social media app was launched for Android in May and clocked over 1 million downloads within a week of the app’s launch on Android. Now, the app has amassed 2 million downloads on the Google Play Store in less than two weeks of the app’s launch on Android. The audio-based chat application first started rolling out for Android in Japan, Brazil, and Russia on May 18 and started reaching more markets gradually. The app lets people join an audio-based chatroom - typically made of speakers and participants. While the speakers and hosts discuss any particular topic, participants have the option to raise a hand and join the conversation or raise a question. It gained massive popularity when people like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on the platform earlier this year. The platform, that originally debuted on iOS ecosystem, continues to retain the invite only status.

While the app has been launched on the most popular mobile operating system in the world, it takes a few hours or even days for new users to get full access of the app. Clubhouse works on an invite basis. Hence, after signing up for the app, users need to wait for an invite from the company in order to start using the app. This, Clubhouse says maintains the exclusivity of Clubhouse. Clubhouse on Android is 56MB in size and requires at least Android 8 and above to work. Meanwhile, its CEO Paul Davison had said the invite-only status would be dropped, but the timeline remains unclear.

With the Android launch, Clubhouse will hope to tap a massive user base of Android users, potentially giving it a foothold in the against bigger rivals like Facebook and Twitter. Given Clubhouse’s success, other social media companies are launching their own version of audio-only chatrooms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here