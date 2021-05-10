Clubhouse Finally Has an Android App But Its a Beta Only in The US; Roll Out in Other Markets Soon

Audio-based social networking platform Clubhouse is finally on Android, after being an iOS exclusive app for over a year. The Android app for Clubhouse will be available in beta on the Google operating system in the US, allowing users to sign up and participate in its audio-only chat rooms. Clubhouse said that it has launched the Android app in a beta phase in order to get feedback, fix any issues, and to work on adding few final features. “Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," the company said in a blog post.

Clubhouse said that the Android app will roll out to other English-speaking markets and the rest of the world in the coming days or weeks. Users outside the US will be able to pre-register for the app via the Clubhouse page in the Google Play store. Users will be notified when the app is available in their area. Despite the Android app launch, Clubhouse will remain an invite-only platform, meaning it is still not open to everyone.

Clubhouse has been the talk of the town since its beginning. The app gained popularity in Silicon Valley in its early stages, so much so that other apps copied Clubhouse’s audio-only features like Twitter’s Spaces feature. Apart from Twitter, Discord has added Stage Channels, and Facebook, Spotify, Slack, LinkedIn, and Reddit are all in the process of adding similar audio-only features to their services. Clubhouse is currently valued at about $4 billion.

In its statement announcing the launch, Clubhouse acknowledged its rapid growth, and said that it has grown faster than expected. “The load (from excess amount of users) stressed our systems—causing widespread server outages and notification failures, and surpassing the limits of our early discovery algorithms," Clubhouse said.

