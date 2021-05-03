Clubhouse Finally Starts Testing an Android Version With Select Testers

Clubhouse, the audio-based chat platform, is finally testing an Android version of the app with “a handful of friendly testers." The platform is only available with iOS users so far. Clubhouse gained massive popularity in the last few months, and companies like Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, and more are testing a similar inbuilt audio-based chatroom. Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison had remarked that the company was working “really hard" to come to Android, and the platform would also lose its invite-only status, eventually.

The latest development was spotted by The Next Web that claims (via a press note) that the Clubhouse Android beta is not yet live."We started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks," the note stated. Meanwhile, the iOS version of the app is getting improvements to VoiceOver accessibility support. It makes it easier to know who is speaking for our VoiceOver users and participants can use the ‘Magic Tap’ gesture (double-tap with two fingers) any time within the room, and the system will announce who is currently speaking. It is also bringing “better prompts to follow your club" and “more plumbing for improved discovery."

Twitter has started rolling out Spaces, its answer to Clubhouse, to more Android and iOS users in India. In late February, the micro-blogging platform was testing the feature with 1,000 users from marginalised groups. Instant messaging platform Telegram also updated its Voice Chat feature recently, which brought Clubhouse-like features such as title, raise a hand, and more.

