Clubhouse for Android Launched in India, Some Users Report Problems With Verification Code

Clubhouse for Android is finally available to download in India. The audio-based chat application started rolling out via the Google Play app store in Japan, Brazil, and Russia earlier this week. Previously available on iOS since April 2020, Clubhouse lets people join an audio-based chatroom - typically made of speakers and participants. While the speakers and hosts discuss any particular topic, participants have the option to raise a hand and join the conversation or raise a question. The app gained massive popularity when CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk made a surprising appearance earlier this year. The app is now available to download on both Android and Apple device via their respective app stores.

At the moment, Clubhouse Android is retaining its invite-only status, and new users may have to wait for a few hours or days to get access. The exclusivity of the app is also creating an uproar on its Google Play listing where the app received roughly 3 out 5 stars based on over three thousand reviews. Some users claim that the app is also not sending the verification code, though the problem is seemingly not India-specific. As per its listing, the app is 56MB in size and requires Android 8 and above to function. So far, it has clocked over 5 lakh downloads. Meanwhile, its CEO Paul Davison had said the invite-only status would be dropped, but the timeline remains unclear.

With the Android launch, Clubhouse will hope to tap a largely untapped market as rival platforms and social media giants like Twitter and Facebook are launching their own version of an audio-based chatroom. In India, rival platforms like Fireside are offering a similar audio chatroom experience and is also slowly gaining momentum. Notably, the app growth has also taken a hit in recent months, as data shows that Clubhouse registered roughly 900,000 downloads in April against over 9 million downloads in February. The app debuted on the iOS platform in April 2020.

