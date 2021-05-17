Clubhouse for Android to Rollout Globally This Week, May Come to India by May 22

Clubhouse, the audio-based chatroom app so far limited to iOS, is finally coming to the Android ecosystem. According to Techcrunch, the Android app will roll out to Japan, Brazil, and Russia on May 18 and following which users in India and the “rest of the world" will receive it after May 22. Recently, the closed beta version of Clubhouse for Android started reaching “a handful of friendly testers" in the US. The new development comes amid rival platforms and social media giants like Twitter and Facebook are launching their own Clubhouse-inspired portals. In India, rival platforms like Fireside that offers a similar audio chatroom experience is also gaining momentum. Notably, the app growth has also taken a hit in recent months, as data shows that Clubhouse registered roughly 900,000 downloads in April against over 9 million downloads in February. Launched in April 2020, the audio-based platform saw several notable appearances from executives like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Drake recently.

✨ Town hall highlights ✨iOS upcoming:💳 List of all the people who’ve paid you 🔎 Find everyone you’ve heard in a room for the past 10 days 🌟 Tag people in your profile Android upcoming:✅ Working on feature parity with iOS 🌐 Rolling out everywhere this week! — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

Earlier in May, Clubhouse said the app would roll out to English speaking markets in weeks and available for pre-registration via the Google Play app store. It is unclear whether Android users will get the full version of the platform this week or later. Moreover, it will continue to retain its invite-only status for now. However, its CEO Paul Davison had said the invite-only status would be dropped, eventually. Clubhouse also started testing a monetisation feature for its creators to enable them to earn money by hosting special sessions. The feature to receive payments is initially be available to a small test group, and more creators will receive it later. Clubhouse says the company is working on a “feature parity with iOS."

