Clubhouse for Android Will Launch in India and 'Rest of World' Starting May 21

Clubhouse, the audio-based chatroom app so far limited to iOS, is finally coming to the Android ecosystem. According to the company, the app for Android will roll out to India starting May 21, while select countries such as Japan, Brazil, and Russia are already receiving access. The global rollout of Clubhouse for Android will also begin by the end of this week, the company announced on Twitter. The development comes days after the closed beta version of the Android app started reaching “a handful of friendly testers" in the US. With the launch, Clubhouse will hope to tap a largely untapped market as rival platforms, and social media giants like Twitter and Facebook are launching their own version of an audio-based chatroom. In India, rival platforms like Fireside are offering a similar audio chatroom experience and is also slowly gaining momentum. Notably, the app growth has also taken a hit in recent months, as data shows that Clubhouse registered roughly 900,000 downloads in April against over 9 million downloads in February. Launched in April 2020, the audio-based platform gained massive popularity this year after several notable executives like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Drake appeared on the app.

Earlier in May, Clubhouse said the app would roll out to English speaking markets in weeks and available for pre-registration via the Google Play app store. It appears the app will retain the invite-only status upon Android launch. However, its CEO Paul Davison had said the invite-only status would be dropped, but the timeline remains unclear. Clubhouse also started testing a monetisation feature for its creators to enable them to earn money by hosting special sessions. The feature to receive payments is initially be available to a small test group, and more creators will receive it later. Clubhouse says the company is working on a “feature parity with iOS."

