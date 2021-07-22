Audio-based social media platform Clubhouse is no longer invite-only. The company’s founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced on Wednesday that Clubhouse is going wide. Along with the news, Clubhouse introduced a new logo along with a new app icon that is Justin “Meezy" Williams, who is rapper 21 Savage’s manager. A Clubhouse spokesperson told The Verge that there are about 10 million people on the waitlist and they will be slowly added to the app over time. Now, this doesn’t mean that millions of new users will be added today, but if a new users attempts to sign in, they will be able to do so instantly.

Clubhouse said that the invite system has been an important part of the app’s early history. “By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled," the company said in a blog post. This change comes a week after Clubhouse launched its product for direct messaging, named Backchannel. The company says that 10 million messages were sent within the first day of launch, and over 90 million messages were sent in the first week of direct messaging going live.

Clubhouse’s decision to make the app open for all comes amid the increasing competition, where competitors like Twitter Spaces emerged and new users didn’t require any invitations to use them. If Clubhouse wants to compete and keep adding new users, it has to make sure everyone can actually access it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here