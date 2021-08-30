Clubhouse Rolling Out Spatial Audio for a More ‘Lifelike’ Voice Chat Experience

Clubhouse, the voice-based chatroom app, has announced it will roll out ‘spatial audio’ for a more “vibrant, human experience." The Spatial audio will essentially bring 3D sound effects to make chatrooms sound more like a real-world chat. Clubhouse explains that spatial cues also make it easier for the brain to “track who is talking, making listening more enjoyable." The feature is currently rolling out on Clubhouse for iOS, and the Android client will receive it “soon." Additionally, the company has announced that the app is currently averaging 700,000 thousand rooms per day from 300,000 in May.

The company shared both developments via a post on Twitter. Clubhouse has also set up a dedicated FAQ page that explains users will need headphones (either wired or Bluetooth) to get the spatial audio effect. However, Apple users may get the best spatial audio experience with Apple-branded AirPods Max and AirPods TWS earbuds. The company notes that when hosts are speaking in a room, others will still hear them with spatial audio even if they aren’t using headphones. “Due to a limitation in the Bluetooth protocol, speakers will not hear the spatial audio effect when wearing Bluetooth headphones (although wired headphones work fine). We are working with mobile OS providers to address this limitation," the FAQ page reads.

Hear ye, hear ye 🔊 spAAaAaAatial audio on Clubhouse!It’s like surround sound, but w/ your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who’s talking. thanks to @juberti for this one 👏 rolling out now on iOS, Android coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Zit6F9ijRK — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) August 29, 2021

Clubhouse would hope to rival competitors like Twitter Spaces and Spotify Greenroom with the new sound effect. Recently, Twitter Spaces announced Ticketed Spaces for content creators to allow them to earn money from exclusive chatrooms. Spatial audio also continues to become a popular feature among companies.

Earlier this month, Netflix for iOS and iPadOS started rolling out support for Apple’s Spatial Audio with AirPods. If the feature is available in your region, open the Netflix application on your Apple device and find content with surround sound mixing like 5.1 surround or Dolby Atmos. Open the Control Panel, press the volume slider long enough to open audio options, and tap on the Spatial Audio icon to enable the feature. Both Clubhouse and Netflix users must ensure they are using the latest version to enjoy the latest features.

