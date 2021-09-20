Clubhouse Testing New Way of Inviting People to Audio Chatroom Called 'Waves'

Clubhouse is working on a new feature dubbed ‘Waves,’ which is said to be a new method of inviting people to join a specific audio room within the app. Spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchum Wong, the feature lets users ‘wave’ at friends (also happen to be Clubhouse’s logo) to invite them to chat. Once the user replies to the invite or wave, they get added to an audio room for a more casual interaction with friends on the platform. At first, Clubhouse’s Wave could seem like a more elaborate way of starting a group voice call with friends and known circles on the app.

Soon after the development was shared on Twitter, Clubhouse also announced the arrival of “a new feature." Although the social media firm did not explicitly highlight ‘Wave’ in the tweet, it said that some people have guessed the feature and referred to Jane. The company said it has also renamed room “topics" to “titles" for better clarity. So far, Clubhouse seems to be oriented towards professional gatherings, although some organise light audio rooms for people with common interests. The new option, even though it may not seem like a big update, could ease interactions on the platform.

✨ Sept 19 Town Hall Highlights ✨👋 yes a new feature is coming, which some people* have guessed we renamed room “topics" to ➡️ “titles" because it’s better that way 🏡 better admin tools to manage your club *ᵒᵇᵛᶦᵒᵘˢˡʸ ᶦ ᵃᵐ ʳᵉᶠᵉʳʳᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ʲᵃⁿᵉ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 19, 2021

Clubhouse has also been adding new features lately to get more audiences on the platform. Recently, it rolled out spatial audio to make chatrooms sound more like a real-world chat. the company explained that spatial cues also make it easier for the brain to “track who is talking, making listening more enjoyable." The feature is currently available to Clubhouse for iOS users, and Android customers will receive it soon. Additionally, it had announced that the app was averaging 700,000 thousand rooms per day from 300,000 in May. Before that, the platform added Instagram Direct Message-inspired “Backchannel" to let users start conversations one-on-one or with a group of people.

