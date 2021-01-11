CO-WIN App Will Generate Critical COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates: Here Is How It’ll Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout procedure in the country. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout will kick off in India starting January 16 with the first phase to begin with healthcare and frontline workers. During his interaction, PM Modi also spoke about the Co-WIN app that is designed by the central government to ensure a smooth vaccination drive in India. He indicated that the online platform would be the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive in India.

"Co-WIN app will ensure that people get the second dosage of the vaccine on time. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage of vaccine and the final certificate will be issued after the second dosage," PM Modi said on Monday. The prime minister further stated that this model would be followed by other governments across the world. He added that with the help of Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified as well as timely second dosage will be ensured.

Previously, the central government had explained that the Co-WIN app comes with five modules, namely - Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module. The mobile app is essentially an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) that would be available to download for free via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, though its availability details remain unclear. The app may also launch on Jio phones that run on KaiOS.

#CoWIN will ensure that people get the second dosage of the vaccine on time. The app will generate a certificate after the first dosage of vaccine & a final certificate will be issued after the second dosage. The world will follow what India will do: PM Modi. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/hCBHyXF3Y3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 11, 2021

Citizens will be able to register for the vaccine via the 'Registration Module' (once the app is available). Photo identity and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration. As expected, the admins via the 'Administrator module' will be able to track the information provided by citizens in India. "It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors," the government had explained in December. Admins will also be responsible for creating sessions, and the respective vaccinators and managers will receive relevant notifications and alerts. The Vaccination module on the Co-WIN app will then verify the beneficiary details and update vaccination status. The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will further send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated (for all stages). Lastly, the Report Module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

PM Modi during his interaction on Monday further urged state governments to oversee that real-time data is fed on the Co-WIN app, to ensure a smooth vaccination drive across India.