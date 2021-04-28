Co-WIN Platform Crashes As COVID Vaccine Registrations for All Adults Goes Live; Errors in Aarogya Setu

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit India worse than any other country previously. Given the massive spread, the government has initiated the registration for COVID-19 vaccine for all adults in the country, who will start getting vaccinated starting May 1. However, as the registrations began at 4PM today via the government’s Co-WIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app, all Indians scrambled towards the Co-WIN platform in order to register themselves and their family members for the COVID-19 vaccine. Given massive traffic on the website, people were met with server issues and the Co-WIN website remained unresponsive after several minutes of the registration going live. According to several users online, the Co-WIN website had been unresponsive even before the clock struck 4PM.

The Co-WIN website was still down at the time of writing this article. The portal is reported to be unresponsive for most users. Apart from Co-WIN, users are reporting an OTP issue with the Aarogya Setu app as well. On Aarogya Setu, it shows an error saying, “There is some error logging you in" when users enter the OTP they received for logging in to the Co-WIN platform on the Aarogya Setu app. While for some, the Co-WIN website did not open or showed a server error, some reported a 504 gateway timeout. While the exact issue is not known yet, it is said that the massive footfall on the website is what led to the massive outage.

Itni der ke liye toh CBSE ki website bhi crash nhi hoti thi.#18+ #CovidVaccineIndia #cowinregistration — Nikita Sharma (@Nikitaasharmaa) April 28, 2021

It's past 4 pm and the #cowin portal is down..How does one start the #cowinregistration process?— Shilpa Phadke 🇮🇳 (@phadke_shilpa) April 28, 2021

Jesse ki aap log Delkh sakhte hai ki 04.05 minutes ho gaye hai aur #cowinregistration says pic.twitter.com/y9ur52SpAT— Amrut Bhagywant (@amrut_b2) April 28, 2021

What happened to #DigitalIndia ?? Crashed in 3 minutes?#cowinregistration— Sabyasachi Biswal (@Stabinthehead) April 28, 2021

India on Tuesday reported over 3.6 lakh new cases, with the daily death toll crossing the 3,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday. The death toll in India has now crossed the 2 lakh mark, and it is more important than ever to vaccinate all citizens as soon as possible. All adults in the country are eligible for getting a vaccine starting May 1 and the registrations are being done on the Co-WIN platform. Citizens can register up to four people with one account.

In order to register for the vaccine, citizens need to go to the Co-WIN website and click on Register/ Sign in. The second step involves users to add their mobile number and verify themselves via a one-time password (OTP). Next step involves entering all your details including which photo ID proof you want to use, name, gender, and year of birth. After registering, users will get an option to schedule an appointment (Click “Schedule" next to the name of the registered user). Add your area Pin code and click on Search to find a vaccination centre near you, select date and time, and then click “Confirm."

Users registering for the vaccine via Co-WIN can add up to four members through one login. There is also the option of rescheduling an appointment.

