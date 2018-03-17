English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coca-Cola, U.S. State Department to Use Blockchain to Combat Forced Labour
According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 25 million people work in forced-labour conditions worldwide, with 47 percent of them in the Asia-Pacific region.
BTA is a global platform for harnessing blockchain to deliver social impact. (Representation Image: Getty Images)
Coca-Cola Co and the U.S. State Department along with two other companies said on Friday they are launching a project using blockchain's digital ledger technology to create a secure registry for workers that will help fight the use of forced labour worldwide.
The State Department said this is the government agency's first major project on this issue using blockchain, reinforcing the technology's growing application for social causes.
According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 25 million people work in forced-labour conditions worldwide, with 47 percent of them in the Asia-Pacific region.
Also read: Reliance Jio Offers 70 Percent Buyback Deal For Samsung Galaxy S9+, T&C Apply
Food and beverage companies are under pressure to address the risk of forced labour in countries where they obtain sugarcane. A study released last year by KnowTheChain (KTC), a partnership founded by U.S.-based Humanity United, showed that most food and beverage companies fall short in their efforts to solve the problem.
The study said Coca-Cola, one of 10 global companies looked at by KTC, has committed to conduct 28 country-level studies on child labour, forced labour, and land rights for its sugar supply chains by 2020.
The U.S. beverage giant said it has been exploring multiple blockchain projects for more than a year.
Brent Wilton, the company's global head of workplace rights, said in an email to Reuters, "We are partnering with the pilot of this project to further increase transparency and efficiency of the verification process related to labour policies within our supply chain."
The new venture is intended to create a secure registry for workers and their contracts using blockchain's validation and digital notary capabilities, said Blockchain Trust Accelerator (BTA), a non-profit organsation involved in the project.
BTA is a global platform for harnessing blockchain to deliver social impact.
The State Department said it will provide expertise on labour protection.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
"The Department of State is excited to work on this innovative blockchain-based pilot," Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Busby said in an email to Reuters, noting that while blockchain cannot compel companies or those in authority to abide by the labour contracts, it can create a validated chain of evidence that will encourage compliance with those contracts.
The Bitfury Group, a U.S. tech company, will build the blockchain platform for this project, while Emercoin will provide blockchain services as well, Bitfury Chief Executive Valery Vavilov and Emercoin Chief Technology Officer Oleg Khovayko said on Friday.
WATCH VIDEO: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
The State Department said this is the government agency's first major project on this issue using blockchain, reinforcing the technology's growing application for social causes.
According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 25 million people work in forced-labour conditions worldwide, with 47 percent of them in the Asia-Pacific region.
Also read: Reliance Jio Offers 70 Percent Buyback Deal For Samsung Galaxy S9+, T&C Apply
Food and beverage companies are under pressure to address the risk of forced labour in countries where they obtain sugarcane. A study released last year by KnowTheChain (KTC), a partnership founded by U.S.-based Humanity United, showed that most food and beverage companies fall short in their efforts to solve the problem.
The study said Coca-Cola, one of 10 global companies looked at by KTC, has committed to conduct 28 country-level studies on child labour, forced labour, and land rights for its sugar supply chains by 2020.
The U.S. beverage giant said it has been exploring multiple blockchain projects for more than a year.
Brent Wilton, the company's global head of workplace rights, said in an email to Reuters, "We are partnering with the pilot of this project to further increase transparency and efficiency of the verification process related to labour policies within our supply chain."
The new venture is intended to create a secure registry for workers and their contracts using blockchain's validation and digital notary capabilities, said Blockchain Trust Accelerator (BTA), a non-profit organsation involved in the project.
BTA is a global platform for harnessing blockchain to deliver social impact.
The State Department said it will provide expertise on labour protection.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
"The Department of State is excited to work on this innovative blockchain-based pilot," Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Busby said in an email to Reuters, noting that while blockchain cannot compel companies or those in authority to abide by the labour contracts, it can create a validated chain of evidence that will encourage compliance with those contracts.
The Bitfury Group, a U.S. tech company, will build the blockchain platform for this project, while Emercoin will provide blockchain services as well, Bitfury Chief Executive Valery Vavilov and Emercoin Chief Technology Officer Oleg Khovayko said on Friday.
WATCH VIDEO: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Karan Johar Says He Uses To Be Called A 'Pansy' In School