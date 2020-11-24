College Premier League Esports Tournament by MPL Begins Nov 27 With Rs 1 Crore Prize

Mobile Premier League (MPL), the popular Indian mobile gaming platform, has announced the launch of College Premier League (CPL) - an e-sports tournament specifically designed for college students in the country. The company says that as a part of the initiative, college students can win scholarships and cash prizes at both individual and institutional levels, with a total value of Rs 1 crore. The tournament features mobile titles such as Rogue Heist, Speed Chess, Pool and World Cricket Championship (WCC), and participants can register by November 26 for free via MPL website. MPL adds that the CPL will take place in four stages of intra-college, regional, zonal, and national tournaments.

As per details available on the MPL website, the intra-college tournaments will occur between November 27 to 30, and the next stage of regional tournaments will commence on December 2 and conclude on December 5. The zonal CPL tournaments for each of the four titles will take place between December 7 to 10, and the final stage, the national tournament will kick off on December 12. Notably, all the final matches of national tournaments will live stream on MPL's YouTube page that has over 1.21 million subscribers. Currently, participants across 104 colleges in India are taking part in the MPL' College Premier League. MPL notes that the national winner and runner up would a "massive scholarship" aside cash prizes with a total value of Rs 1 crore for all the four titles.

Speaking about the launch of the college esports tournament, Sai Srinivas, MPL co-founder said, "Over the last few months, we have seen a tremendous boost in online gaming. Not just as a means of keeping audiences entertained, but also as a viable career option...Through the College Premier League, we are hopeful of creating awareness about these opportunities and their potential."

Since its launch in 2018, MPL has onboarded over 50 games on its gaming platform such as Rummy, Poker, Chess, Ludo, Carrom, and more. Recently, Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced MPL Sports as the official kit sponsors for team India as part of a three-year deal. The designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women's and the Under-19 Indian cricket teams.