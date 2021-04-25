Colour Balancing Is Apple TV 4K’s Cool Party Trick: Here Is How It Will Make Your TV Better

We had said it before and we’ll say it again. It is the little things that have defined everything that Apple announced at this year’s Spring Loaded event. Be it the new colourful iMac line-up, the powerful new iPad Pro options and even the AirTag trackers. The same extends to the Apple TV 4K, an upgrade that has come after many years of the Apple TV 4K soldiering on in the previous generation. The Apple TV 4K comes with refreshed and more powerful innards, runs the A12 Bionic processor and also supports High Frame Rate HDR. There’s a new remote too. Yet, the party piece has to be the cool new feature that utilizes your iPhone for colour balancing your television display settings for the best picture quality. And that should make a world of difference to how the TV looks back at you.

The way this works is that once you have set up your Apple TV 4K, you’ll need to select the Colour Balance option and then get a hold of your Apple iPhone. You’ll need to point your iPhone to your TV screen once and this will measure the colour and the picture metrics in your television. This will help negate the often poor native colour calibration on most TVs by default, and quite often, users don’t bother changing the picture settings in most cases. The Apple TV will then use the light sensor in the iPhone to match the colour settings on the TV with those that are industry standards and used by cinematographers. The idea is to make the content look as how it was intended to, and not let incorrect picture settings get in the way. Apple will automatically tweak the colour settings that you see on your TV, on the HDMI source that you’ve plugged the Apple TV 4K to. You’ll have the option of choosing the original colours mode or the balanced picture settings

Remember though, to be able to take advantage of colour balancing, you’ll need to be running iOS 14.5 on your iPhone and the Apple TV 4K should be running tvOS 14.5 as well. All in all, the upgrades to the new Apple TV 4K allows it to plug in even more seamlessly into Apple’s various services including Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade gaming. The Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 20,900 for the 64GB option. There is no word on when this will be available for preorders at this time, or when it will finally go on sale. The Apple India online store simply says, “Check back later for availability”, at the time of writing this. We do hope it is soon.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here