Comio C1 Pro With Face Unlock And Dual VoLTE Launched in India at Rs 5,599

Comio Smartphones has launched the Comio C1 Pro in India on Monday for Rs 5,599. The smartphone will be offered in three colours - Metallic Grey, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold. Also, Comio claims the Comio C1 Pro comes with one year and 100 days of warranty, 30-day replacement, one-time screen breakage warranty. Comio also offers an upgrade offer that allows customers to get 40 percent discount in return of their old Comio C1 Pro phone (less than 12-months).On the inside, the C1 Pro comes with a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, clubbed with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. The dual-SIM Comio C1 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) display. In terms of the camera, the Comio C1 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The rear camera has features like Panoroma mode and Festures-setup-in-camera mode that will let you capture smiles and finger gestures within a photo. The C1 Pro is powered by 2500 mAh battery.The device will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues, and Snapdeal. Reliance Jio subscribers looking to purchase the Comio C1 Pro will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. The offer will be valid once users first successfully recharge Rs 198/ Rs 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards.