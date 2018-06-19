English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comio C1 Pro With Face Unlock And Dual VoLTE Launched in India at Rs 5,599
The Comio C1 Pro comes with one year and 100 days of warranty, 30-day replacement, one-time screen breakage warranty.
The Comio C1 Pro. (Image: Comio Smartphones)
Comio Smartphones has launched the Comio C1 Pro in India on Monday for Rs 5,599. The smartphone will be offered in three colours - Metallic Grey, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold. Also, Comio claims the Comio C1 Pro comes with one year and 100 days of warranty, 30-day replacement, one-time screen breakage warranty. Comio also offers an upgrade offer that allows customers to get 40 percent discount in return of their old Comio C1 Pro phone (less than 12-months).
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets
On the inside, the C1 Pro comes with a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, clubbed with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. The dual-SIM Comio C1 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) display. In terms of the camera, the Comio C1 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The rear camera has features like Panoroma mode and Festures-setup-in-camera mode that will let you capture smiles and finger gestures within a photo. The C1 Pro is powered by 2500 mAh battery.
Also Read: OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
The device will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues, and Snapdeal. Reliance Jio subscribers looking to purchase the Comio C1 Pro will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. The offer will be valid once users first successfully recharge Rs 198/ Rs 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly to Come With 512GB Storage in Select Markets
On the inside, the C1 Pro comes with a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, clubbed with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. The dual-SIM Comio C1 Pro comes with Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) display. In terms of the camera, the Comio C1 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The rear camera has features like Panoroma mode and Festures-setup-in-camera mode that will let you capture smiles and finger gestures within a photo. The C1 Pro is powered by 2500 mAh battery.
Also Read: OPPO RealMe 1 Silver Limited Edition Goes For Sale Today on Amazon: Price, Specifications And More
The device will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues, and Snapdeal. Reliance Jio subscribers looking to purchase the Comio C1 Pro will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. The offer will be valid once users first successfully recharge Rs 198/ Rs 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- DU Admissions 2018: Why Studying Philosophy Has Its Own Rewards and Advantages
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?