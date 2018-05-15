English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comio to Unveil Its Flagship Smartphone With Dual Camera, FHD Display in May: All we Know so Far
Comio is set to come up with a flagship smartphone soon and here is what we know about it.
Comio is set to come up with a flagship smartphone soon. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
After entering the Indian market with a range of budget smartphones, Comio now seems ready to add a flagship smartphone to its portfolio. While the company has not revealed anything about their upcoming smartphone officially, our sources confirm that the new Comio flagship will come with a dual camera setup and that too, within a price point of Rs 10,000. The upcoming Comio smartphone will be available for purchase across India and is expected to be unveiled in the third week of May.
As of now, the Comio P1 (review)is the company's highest priced smartphone available in the market (now retailing at Rs 8,999) and boasts of a massive 5000 mAh battery. The upcoming Comio flagship is expected to carry a similar price tag along with additional features that the P1 missed out on. Sources confirm that the Comio device will come with a bezel-less FullHD display. In addition, it also will carry a dual camera setup which is expected to be at the back of the smartphone. The camera setup is also said to come with Bokeh mode for depth effect in the images.
Also read: Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
It will be interesting to see how Comio manages to offer all these features at a price lower than Rs 10,000. A recently posted Instagram photo can be seen below which provides a glimpse of the smartphones bezel-less display. The image also shows that the power button of the smartphone will be placed on the right and the volume rockers will be placed on the left. Though not much can be said about the camera quality from the image but it is clear that it captures vivid colours and coming as the first dual camera setup by the company, will be a point of anticipation for Comio fans.
Instagram/ thecanonfanboy
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
As of now, the Comio P1 (review)is the company's highest priced smartphone available in the market (now retailing at Rs 8,999) and boasts of a massive 5000 mAh battery. The upcoming Comio flagship is expected to carry a similar price tag along with additional features that the P1 missed out on. Sources confirm that the Comio device will come with a bezel-less FullHD display. In addition, it also will carry a dual camera setup which is expected to be at the back of the smartphone. The camera setup is also said to come with Bokeh mode for depth effect in the images.
Also read: Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
It will be interesting to see how Comio manages to offer all these features at a price lower than Rs 10,000. A recently posted Instagram photo can be seen below which provides a glimpse of the smartphones bezel-less display. The image also shows that the power button of the smartphone will be placed on the right and the volume rockers will be placed on the left. Though not much can be said about the camera quality from the image but it is clear that it captures vivid colours and coming as the first dual camera setup by the company, will be a point of anticipation for Comio fans.
Instagram/ thecanonfanboy
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL