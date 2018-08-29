Comio X1 Review: A Decent Smartphone With Average Specifications For Rs 7,499

Comio has recently launched another smartphone in its the ‘X series’ in India, called Comio X1. Priced at Rs 7,499 it packs some interesting features such as Bokeh Mode, Face unlock, Intruder selfie, 22 regional language support and a 5.5-inch Full View HD+ IPS Display. Back in May, the company had launched Comio X1 Note. As the name suggests the device is the bigger version of Comio X1, which now comes as the more pocket-friendly option.As for what's on offer, the Comio X1 features a 5.5-inch HD+ ‘Full View’ display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 128GB. For photography, Comio X1 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with portrait mode. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with AI-integrated features for selfies. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and houses a 3,050 mAh battery. But what other advantages does the smartphone have, we find out in this review.Starting with the display the Comio X1 features a 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display with scratch-resistant DT glass. The brightness level of the Comio X1 is good in both indoor and outdoor situations. In case you love watching videos on your smartphone then you might get disappointed. The display resolution is average at the best. The quality of the display is not up to the mark due to it's detailing.The frame of Comio X1 is made of plastic with metal finish in red colour. The rear panel is made of shiny plastic, which again gives out an impression that it is made of metal. The phone has volume buttons and power buttons on the right edge and SIM and microSD slots on the left edge and they all are conveniently placed for single-handed operation. The top of the front panel houses the selfie camera, LED flashlight, notification light and a sensor. The chin houses a USB port along with speaker grilles while the top has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear has the primary camera with single-LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There’s a circular camera module with golden bordering, giving it a premium look and feel. The camera module is followed by a fingerprint sensor which is also in red.The device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. The cameras have some inbuilt features like bokeh mode, smile gesture, face cute including face age photography but there is nothing unique about them. The device also houses an 8-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are decent and take pictures with average quality in a regular light and failed to provide the same results in absence of regular light. The camera features AI-enabled features for face unlock technology.For day-to-day use, the phone works well but only up to an extent. All the apps like Chrome, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Youtube once opened run smoothly without showing any signs of stutters. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The device is a bit slow in general to operate with high app load time.The Comio X1 comes with the famous Bike mode that was initially adopted by Samsung. The feature deactivates all the notifications when the user is riding the bike. The aim of the mode is to reduce accidents caused due to distractions. The module notifies the caller that the user will call back.The device also comes with face unlock security feature named ‘Face ID’. The Face Unlock is highly responsive with no noticeable lags.The Comio X1 is backed by a 3050mAh battery. Overall, the phone is capable of surviving one full day of moderate use. If you use the phone a lot, meaning if you play many games, are extremely active on social media or watch movies one after the other, the X1 won't last you too long.Definitely, the Comio X1 is a decent budget phone with AI capability, attractive design and decent features. The design of the Comio X1 is something that one will love. Despite being available with a slower interface, the phone checks all the boxes for a budget smartphone.