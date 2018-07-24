English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Comio X1 With 5.5-inch Full View Screen, Face unlock, Android Oreo Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Comio X1 comes in a unibody metal design with the back panel available in Red Hot, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black shades.
Chinese smartphone maker COMIO on Monday launched a new device "X1" with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated features at Rs 7,499 in India. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6739 Quad-core processor and has 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system (OS).
The 5.5-inch HD+ device with "Full View" display sports 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with AI-integrated features that recognize the human face accurately and blurs the surroundings in "Portrait" or "Bokeh" mode.
"With COMIO 'X1', we aim to enhance our customer's experience with more advanced features at an affordable price," said Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Director, COMIO Smartphone.
The smartphone houses 3,050 mAh battery along with a "Face Unlock" feature. "The device truly represents our ambition to emerge as a leader in the mid-segment smartphone industry," Kalirona added. COMIO "X1" is available across leading retail stores and online platforms.
