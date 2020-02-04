Compare and Buy Prepaid Recharges, Now Directly from Google Search
The feature is now live for users that have signed in to Chrome with their accounts, and shows plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL.
The feature is now live for users that have signed in to Chrome with their accounts, and shows plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL.
Google on Tuesday introduced a new feature to help Indian users discover, compare, and recharge prepaid mobile plans using its 'Google search'. Starting this Tuesday, Google Search will enable users to browse plans across several mobile carriers, compare discounts and offers, and recharge these plans using the payment. This search experience is currently available for users that have signed-in using their Android devices, and collates prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India.
On the search results page, users need to fill in their details into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier. To recharge any SIM, simply select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay. Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider's website or app. The recharge confirmation page will also help users with relevant customer support information.
However, News18.com could not independently confirm the rollout of the feature for all users in India. Among the few Android devices we attempted the search on, the search form that is expected to appear did not show up on our search results. This is likely due to the rollout being a phased one, and as a result, users can expect to see the feature appear on their search results in the coming days.
In India there are approximately 1.1 billion cellular connections, about 95 per cent of which comprise prepaid SIM cards. Prepaid cellular subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phone, and this service can also be used to recharge another person's prepaid plan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Unveiled, 1st Product Under India 2.0 Project
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet