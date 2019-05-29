Computex 2019: Asus Showcases ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenFone 6 Edition 30, VivoBooks and More

Asus is known for announcing new laptops at Computex every year. Last year we saw the ZenBook Pro which featured ScreenPad, a display embedded right into the touchpad. This year the company has taken things to a new level by adding a wide secondary display on the keyboard deck and pushing the keys to the bottom. The company also announced refreshed models of the ZenBook 13, 14, 15, VivoBook and to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary, special editions of the ZenFone 6 and ZenBook.The new Asus ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo are the latest ultrabooks from the Taiwanese tech giant. The major highlight of the ZenBook Pro Duo is the two screens- a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) panel along with a second 4K (3,840 x 1,100 pixels) screen sitting above the keyboard. They feature an aluminum design with thin bezels.Basically, Asus has taken the design pattern of last year’s ROG Zephyrus which used the area above the bottom-placed keyboard for improved cooling. The new notebook can be configured with 9th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The non-pro version features a smaller 14-inch form factor, making it more portable, however, you can only configure it with a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The dual screens on the ZenBook Duo feature Full HD resolution.Having a secondary display is pretty neat as it acts as an extension for your main screen so you can expand your productivity. Of course, the use case still seems limited, and it also makes the machine a bit more fragile.The ZenBook range has also been updated and now features an all-new ScreenPad 2.0. Its an improved version of what we saw on the ZenBook Pro 15. It's now a 5.65-inch 1080p touchscreen which also doubles as the touchpad with some new changes. According to the company, the battery life has been improved, since the new display is now connected to the integrated graphics and it can run apps downloaded apps from the Microsoft store. As for the standard features, the new ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 will be available with up to an 8th Gen Core i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, thin NanoEdge displays over 95-percent screen-to-body ratio and premium chassis.The company also showcased the limited-edition ZenBook Edition 30 to mark the 30th anniversary for the brand. This one comes with handcrafted Italian leather diamond cut edges and rose gold accents and the Asus 30th anniversary logo with 18-karat gold plating.The VivoBook range has also been updated with the VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 with 8th Gen Intel processors and similar ScreenPad 2.0 as the updated ZenBook range. The notebooks also feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU for graphics processing and get the NanoEdge display design along with a colour-blocked design. Both can be configured with up to Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.Just like the ZenBook Edition 30, the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 is a limited edition model. The handset comes with all the features that we saw on the regular version but gets a Zen-inspired concentric circle pattern on its back with an Edition 30 logo, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.