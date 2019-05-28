Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO and More

Dell usually has some new hardware at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), but the company also brings a few surprises at Computex. This year in the consumer range, Dell has announced some new products under the XPS and Inspiron range.We have the all new XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 15, as well ass the Inspiron 15 7000, Inspiron 13 5000, and Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1. Under the PC range, the company announced the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO with InfinityEdge displays.First off is the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which includes a new 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio. This is a taller display that is about 7 percent larger than the previous XPS 13 2-in-1 model. There are options for full-HD+ resolution or UHD+ with HDR400 certification and Dolby Vision. The notebook maintains a premium look thanks to premium materials like CNC machined aluminum, polished edges and the usual black carbon fiber or arctic white woven glass fibre finish on the keyboard deck,It also includes Intel’s newly announced 10nm Ice Lake U-Series processor options which are more powerful than the outgoing fanless Y-Series model. So now there is a fan, which is necessary, as the new chips offer 2.5 times better performance. The keyboard has also been redesigned, so now you get an edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard as well as a larger touchpad. Pricing starts at $999 and will be available in the US starting in July.Another impressive product under the XPS lineup, the new XPS 15 comes new updates including a 15.6-inch UltraSharp 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) InfinityEdge display. You can get a touch option, or choose an OLED panel option that is said to offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision. Under the hood you can get upto 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, upto 2TB SSD storage and 64GB of RAM. This one also starts at $999 and should be available in the coming weeks starting with the US market.The mainstream Inspiron series has also been updated with the Inspiron 15 7000 ultralight laptop loaded with the 9th gen Intel Core H Class processors, up to 16GB of RAM and NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics as well as dual NVMe SSD options. There is an improved thermal management system with various profiles, dual heat pipes, fans, and a drop-hinge design. Pricing starts at $579.99Moving to the Inspiron 13 5000 which is said to offer a light design and also offers a micro-SIM card slot mobile broadband connection. This is targeted at consumers who are on the move and want to be connected 24x7. It will be offered in Platinum Silver and calming Iced Lilac colours. Pricing starts at $579.99Lastly, the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 wraps up the lineup. The entry-level laptop is made for day to day productivity and entertainment purposes. It features a touchscreen, 7th Generation AMD processors with pricing starting at $349.99.Dell has also refreshed the AIO (all in one) lineup featuring InfinityEdge displays. The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO features a 23.8-inch FHD panel while the Inspiron 27 7000 AIO comes with a larger 27-inch display. Both are sleek looking machine with a TV-inspired traditional stand that allows users to slide the keyboard beneath the display. Other features include Dell Cinema enabled via a speaker bar below the display, Intel Core i3, i5, i7 processor options, and optional Nvidia MX 110 graphics. The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO will be available starting at $699.99 and $949.99, respectively.