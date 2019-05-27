Computex 2019: Intel’s Core i9-9900KS is a Behemoth Clocking at 5GHz on all 8-Cores

At the ongoing Computex 2019, Intel has just given a preview of its super-powerful CPU aimed at high-end gamers and alike. The new Core i9-9900KS is a special edition variant which sits above the Core i9-9900K which the company had launched late last year.The new CPU comes with a base clock of 4GHz which is 400MHz higher than the 9900K. But the most impressive feature is that it can jump to 5GHz Turbo Boost speed on all eight cores. That is pretty impressive as the 9900K can also go up to 5GHz but only using two cores, with the all-core Turbo Boost speed going up to 4.7GHz. The new CPU is targeted at gamers as well as gaming content creators who don’t want any compromise when it comes to performance. It should also satisfy the need of users who want the highest performance in single-threaded as well as multi-threaded applicationsApart from that, there is no information on the CPU, so we don’t know how much this CPU is going to cost and when it will start hitting shelves. Intel has not even confirmed the TDP on the chipset but considering the massive performance capability, it should be similar if not less than the 95W TDP on the Core i9-9900K. Gamers who want to multi-task with video encoding and streaming or users who need extreme performance in single-threaded, as well as multi-threaded applications, are the target audience for this CPU.Intel also announced the 10nm Ice Lake CPUs for ultraportable notebooks which will feature the new integrated Gen11 graphics. According to the company, the new integrated graphics are not only better than its own current Gen9 but also surpasses AMD's Ryzen 3000 series APUs for laptops. One can expect performance improvements between 1.42x and 2.08x when it comes to popular games and benchmark tests running at 1080p and at low to medium graphics settings.The Gen11 graphics architecture is also going to be a part of Intel's latest attempt to improve on graphics and is sort of an early preview for the Xe discrete graphics card that is expected to ship in 2020. As for the new Ice Lake CPUs, expect them to launch in the second half of 2019 with various laptop OEMs rolling out the new chipset in their products.