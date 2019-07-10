Congress' Rahul Gandhi Amasses 10 Million Followers on Twitter, Says He Will Celebrate the 'Milestone' in Amethi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has amassed 10 million followers on Twitter and said he will celebrate the "milestone" in Amethi where he lost the Lok Sabha battle to BJP's Smriti Irani. "10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers and supporters today," Gandhi, who arrived here on Wednesday, said in a tweet. Gandhi joined Twitter in April 2015. Compared to his 10 million followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, has 48.5 million followers on the social media platform.

This is Gandhi's first visit to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress was mauled.

Gandhi, who lost the Amethi seat after holding it for three terms, will meet party activists in the Uttar Pradesh Constituency, which for long was considered a Gandhi family bastion.

According to party leaders, Gandhi will attend a closed-door meeting of party workers at the Nirmala Institute of Women's Education in the afternoon at Gauriganj in Amethi.

He will then pay a private condolence visit to ex-block President Dwinda Prasad Dwivedi's family in Babhanpur village. The party leaders said Gandhi will discuss with party workers the reasons for his defeat. He will also interact with the public. Gandhi's visit is an indication that he has not given up on Amethi although he was elected to the Lok Sabha this time from Wayanad in Kerala.