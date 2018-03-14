English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Conspiracy Videos on YouTube to Now Have Wikipedia Extracts Alongside

YouTube intends to present an alternative viewpoint to videos questioning science or describing conspiracies.

Reuters

Updated:March 14, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Conspiracy Videos on YouTube to Now Have Wikipedia Extracts Alongside
YouTube is planning to display Wikipedia blurbs alongside conspiracy videos. (Image: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)
YouTube will begin displaying text from Wikipedia articles and other websites alongside some videos in a couple of weeks as the unit of Alphabet Inc's Google attempts to combat hoaxes and conspiracy theories on the service, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Susan Wojcicki, speaking on stage at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, displayed a mock-up of the new feature, which are called information cues.

YouTube intends to present an alternative viewpoint to videos questioning science or describing conspiracies about events such as the U.S. moon landing. She said information cues would first roll out to topics for which there are a significant number of YouTube videos.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Mourn Stephen Hawking's Demise

"People can still watch the videos but then they actually have access to additional information, can click off and go and see that," Wojcicki said.

Lawmakers and media advocacy groups have called on YouTube to help stop the spread of hoaxes and false news stories. Last year, the company adjusted its algorithms to promote what it described as authoritative sources.

Though music and gaming videos are far more popular on YouTube, the company has made addressing the criticism around news and science videos a top priority this year.

Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES