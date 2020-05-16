Contactless Payments with QR Code: Is it secure, How to Use and Other Details

With increasing dependence on online transactions, the use of QR code payments to is on the rise. This mode of transaction is not only easy and less tedious but also ensures that the transfer is instantaneous as well. For using this method of payment, you will need a phone with an inbuilt camera and a mobile wallet through which you will do the transaction.

In order to use this mode of the transaction following steps need to be followed:

1. Open the mobile wallet you wish to use. (Almost all major mobile wallets like PayTm, Google Pay, Phone Pe, Bhim etc support this feature)

2. Go to the scan QR code option, and put the scanner on the code







3. Enter the amount that needs to be paid and hit the proceed button. Your payment will be done.

In order to receive money through this mode send across your QR code to the person who needs to pay. They will have to follow the same procedure as mentioned above.

This option is considered fairly secure as one can verify the name of the user after scanning the QR code. In case, the code does not match with the person or the brand, you can always cancel the transaction without any complication.

Benefits of QR code transaction:

1. The codes do not expire. So if you have sent a code to a person he or she will be able to send you money by scanning it as many times as they want and vice versa.

2. The codes are difficult to tamper with. As a result chances of any kind of theft or scam through this mode of payment are also minimal.

3. Further, any data that gets transferred through QR codes is also encrypted ensuring that your details are safe.

4. For this particular mode of transaction, none of the parties (sender and receiver) will be asked to share any details.

