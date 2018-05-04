English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Continental, IIT Madras Collaborate For Research on Machine Learning For Safe Mobility Solutions
The collaboration, code-named Project NeuroMotive, will aid Continental’s long-term strategy globally towards “Vision Zero” – a future with zero accidents.
(Image: Continental)
Technology company Continental and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have joined hands for Advanced Research in Machine Learning. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 4, 2018, between Continental and IIT Madras to take forward this partnership. IIT Madras with its capability in machine learning and bio-inspired neural networks will contribute to Continental’s ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) business that aims to provide drivers and passengers with additional safety and an increase in comfort. The collaboration, code-named Project NeuroMotive, will aid Continental’s long-term strategy globally towards “Vision Zero” – a future with zero accidents – through innovations and ongoing improvement of components and systems.
Speaking about the MoU, Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head of Continental India and Managing Director Continental Automotive, India, said, “ We believe industry-academia partnerships nurture innovation, entrepreneurship and skills development, which are value-add not just for the two partners, but for the ecosystem at large. Further, he added, “Project NeuroMotive is only a first step in our collaboration with IIT Madras. Continental will continue to invest in the technologies of tomorrow. As a technology company, we focus on making future mobility concepts a reality.”
According to Alexander Klotz, Head of Technical Center India (TCI), Continental’s in-house R&D center, “With technology growing so rapidly, collaborative forms of R&D, where experts from different sectors come together to develop complementary technologies promise better value at a quicker pace. We are glad to partner with IIT Madras for advanced research in machine learning and neural networks. Our expertise and efforts, combined with the strengths of IIT Madras, will pave the way for technological advancements that further reduce traffic casualties, and potentially even develop vehicles incapable of getting into an accident.”
As per Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, “As an institution that is in the frontier of research, we are pleased to collaborate with Continental. Prof. Srinivasa Chakravarthy, head of Neuroscience laboratory will collaborate with Continental on Project NeuroMotive. IIT Madras’ expertise in bio-inspired neural networks can help expand the scope of what assisted driving functions can accomplish.”
