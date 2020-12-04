News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Tech
    1-MIN READ

    Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021

    Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021

    German auto supplier Continental said on Friday that a rebound in Chinese demand following a global slump in sales caused by COVID19 is leading to a shortage of semiconductors that may cause supplychain bottlenecks until 2021.

    HAMBURG: German auto supplier Continental said on Friday that a rebound in Chinese demand following a global slump in sales caused by COVID-19 is leading to a shortage of semiconductors that may cause supply-chain bottlenecks until 2021.

    “Although semiconductor manufacturers have already responded to the unexpected demand with capacity expansions, the required additional volumes will only be available in six to nine months,” Continental said of the supply of semiconductors.

    “Therefore, the potential delivery bottlenecks may last into 2021.”

    Earlier on Friday, Volkswagen said China’s overall auto production could be interrupted after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted chip supplies globally for some electronic components.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...