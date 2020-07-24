Contra Returns Could Soon Witness Worldwide Release: TiMi Studios

Contra, the iconic side-scroller shooting video game, made a comeback to the mobile format with Contra Returns. The game is finally going to see a worldwide release as suggested by a tweet from developer Timi Studios. The remake of the popular game was first launched in China in 2017 followed by Taiwan in 2018. Now it seems that the game will be released for a wider audience.

According to a tweet by TiMi Studios Contra Returns has been a hit for mobile devices in parts of the world and they are looking into a potential wider release. While it didn’t share any details as to when it plans to launch the game to other markets, it has asked fans to provide some feedback through a short survey.

Contra Returns is a revamped version of the original classic hit with some obvious graphics updates and additions as well. The game features similar music and sound effects as well as the various levels and special gun powers.

TiMi Studios had partnered with Garena and Tencent to release the game back in 2017. While it is listed as Garena Contra Returns on the Google Play store, it is currently unavailable for download in India. It is likely that once the worldwide release is confirmed, it would launch in India by the same name.