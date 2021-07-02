Contra Returns, The Modern Version Of 90s Classic Is Coming Smartphones This Month

Do you remember the DOS-based game Contra? Yes, the only game that was able to match-up to the level of enthusiasm that Mario did at one point of time. There is a moden Contra coming this month as Contra Returns. Contra Returns will release on July 26 as a mobile game and will be supported for both iOS and Android. The mobile game will be released in North America, Latin America, and Europe with pre-registrations already open on both platforms. The game was earlier released in China back in 2017 and is now seeing a wider global release in other countries. Contra Returns will not be available in India and it is unclear if it will make its way to the country later this year. The game is developed by TiMi Studio Group and Konami, and there is also a new trailer of the game that marks the pre-registrations going live.

Contra Returns is based on the original Contra run-and-gun game from the 1990s. However, since it is coming in 2021, there are some improvements. The developers call the game a new take on the franchise with new graphics, gameplay upgrades, new characters, storylines, and customisable weapons. Players will also be able to unlock skills that they can use in over 200 levels throughout the game. There are also new game modes including One Live Mode, 1v1, and 3v3. The trailer for Contra Returns shows off the gameplay with enhanced graphics and six characters. The six character that it includes are veteran Contra heroes Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, alongside Sheena from Contra 4, Lucia from Contra: Shattered Soldier, a bear, and Brad Fang, who is a werewolf.

RELATED NEWS Contra Returns Could Soon Witness Worldwide Release: TiMi Studios

Contra Returns looks to have a similar feel to the original Contra of the 90s in terms of design, shooting mechanics, and other aspects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here