Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
Typically, these new emojis should roll out for Android phones and the Apple iPhones, for instance, around September.
This rather helpful collection by Emojipedia shows the new emojis arriving later this year
Good news! New emojis are on the way. The Unicode Consortium has revealed the 117 new emojis that will arrive on your phones and computing devices this year. These will be a part of the Emoji 13.0 package. There are 62 new emojis, including smiling face with tears, polar bears, a pickup truck, a teapot, a transgender flag, disguised faces, body parts including the heart and lungs, person in a tuxedo, person in a veil, woman feeding a baby, people hugging and bubble tea. There are also 55 gender and skin tone variations. How these emojis look exactly on your phone or computing device will depend a lot on how the device maker integrates them with the software updates expected later this year. Typically, these new emojis should roll out for Android phones and the Apple iPhones, for instance, around September.
Tech companies have been at it to get the new Emoji 13.0 to be more diverse and inclusive. The transgender flag emoji which will be arriving now comes after Microsoft and Google proposed the idea. The same goes for the transgender symbols. Google has been pushing for more gender-inclusive emoji, including updating the current man in a tuxedo to a person in a tuxedo as well as the woman in a veil to a person in a veil. There will now also be emojis for woman feeding a baby, a man feeding a baby and person feeding a baby. Vehicles also get better representation with the inclusion of the pickup trucks.
Also Read | World Emoji Day: There are New Differently Abled, Food, Animal and Saree Emojis Coming to Your iPhone
The animal kingdom is now also represented by the bison, black cat, mammoth, beaver and polar bear, while the birds get an additional voice with the dodo getting added to the party. If it’s the sea creatures you are looking for, the cute seals will now be a part of the emoji options. I really can’t wait for send the Italian Hand to someone who is being obdurate, which a lot of people on WhatsApp seem to be.
Also Read | Emoji 12 for 2019 is Final: 230 New Emojis, Including Wheelchairs, a Hindu Temple And Orangutans
