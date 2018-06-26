Cooler Master Launches The MasterCase H500M

Taiwan-based Cooler Master has launched MasterCase H500M. As per the company, the H500M sits atop the H-series and features an option between mesh panel and glass accessories to offer maximum airflow and aesthetics as per the user’s choice. The MasterCase also has addressable RGB fans behind the front panel which have an addressable RGB controller.It also comes with four tempered glass panels, an edge-to-edge glass side panels on both sides, a glass top panel, and a glass front panel which offers a clear and comprehensive system view. There are also two 200mm addressable RGB fans & controller. On the connectivity front, the I/O panel comes with a USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-C port, and four additional USB 3.0 ports. The ARGB controller, which is included, manages the lighting of the system.Cooler Master says the MasterCase also has a total of 9 covers which allow builders to configure the H500M at will. It also has a PSU cut out cover that provides the option of showing off the PSU or leaving it out of sight. Also, there are two additional PCI slots at the rear enable users to show off their graphics cards in the vertical position. Adjustable GFX Support Arm to relieve the stress of weight and reinforce larger, longer graphics cards with an included adjustable graphics card support arm.Additionally, the front panel is compatible with up to a 360mm radiator, including support for one 200mm sized radiator. The top bracket supports up to a 360mm radiator along with 200mm fans. Ventilation on the MasterCase H500M is handled by mesh vents which wrap from the side of the panel to the front of the panel in order to offer more airflow for the fans to intake.Cooler Master's MasterCase H500M has been launched at a price of Rs 18,499.