Coolpad Cool 1 Debuts at New York Fashion Week

At New York Fashion Week 2017, designer Vaishali S launched new collection ‘Chaatak’ in association with Coolpad.

Known for her craft of utilising lesser-known and diverse weaves of India imaginatively, Vaishali S’ new collection used a mix of Khadi, Merino Wool along with other weaves of India.

An interesting aspect of the runway collection included special garments with pockets allocated to place the Coolpad Cool 1 phone.

The entire campaign’s shoot and imagery for the new collection was presented using the Coolpad Cool 1 phone.

Coolpad Cool 1 is the flagship phone of Coolpad, the first phone from the Cool series.

It was launched in India on December 28, 2016, at price of Rs 13,999. Coolpad Cool 1 supports a dual rear 13-megapixel camera with dual-tone LED flash.

It also packs a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

