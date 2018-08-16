Coolpad Mega 5A With Android 8.1 Oreo Launched in India For Rs 6,999

Coolpad today launched Coolpad Mega 5A, an India exclusive smartphone. The Coolpad Mega 5A is priced at Rs 6,999, and will be available only offline. The smartphone will be available for purchase from 16 August 2018 onwards, across 8 states; Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “Coolpad is committed to offer best in class products, feature-rich products that are priced right. Running on 8.1 Android Oreo, with a great screen display and a powerful battery life, Coolpad Mega 5A will set another industry benchmark which is tough to match. We have adopted an aggressive channel expansion strategy with the offline channel as our primary focus area. India is a key market for Coolpad, and we will be launching a range of products that will cater to wider audience base.”The Coolpad Mega 5A features an 18:9 aspect ratio HD+ resolution screen and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The device has a face recognition feature to unlock the phone. Under the hood is a Spreadtrum SC9850K SoC, which has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM memory paired with 16GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 64GB storage via a microSD card. The Coolpad 5A Mega is backed by a 2500mAh batteryIn terms of optics, the Mega 5A comes with a dual rear camera setup considering of a primary sensor of 8-megapixel and secondary sensor of 0.3-megapixel. On the front, the Mega 5A includes a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Mega 5A also comes with time-lapse and slow-motion video modes. The phone supports time-lapse and slow-motion video recording as well.