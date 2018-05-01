Coolpad Note 6 with Dual Front Camera Launched in India for Rs 8,999

Coolpad today announced the launch of Coolpad Note 6 in India. India is the first country where Coolpad Note 6 has been launched. The smartphone is offline exclusive and extension to the Coolpad Note series in India. Coolpad Note 6 comes with a dual selfie camera with additional flash with a capability to capture 120 degree wide angle selfies. The smartphone will be available in 2 variants in India; 4GB + 32 GB and 4GB + 64GB. The phones have been priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively.Note 6 is equipped with an 8 MP + 5 MP dual front camera for 120-degree wide angle selfies and has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1. The phone is powered by 4070 mAh battery with claimed standby time of 350 hours. The phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset with 1.4GHz Octa Core processor.Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “With a dual selfie camera, great viewing experience, long lasting battery, Coolpad Note 6 will offer a great value for money smartphone for the Indian customers . We are also planning to introduce few more aggressive offline devices in next 2-3 months, in order to make an expansion in the offline market through our retails partners and multi- brand outlets. We are expecting that Coolpad will be able to make a strong presence in offline market by the end of 2018.”Coolpad Note 6 will be available in gold colour variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase from today onwards, at 300+ multi-brand stores across 8 states: Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.