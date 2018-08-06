English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to Make Its Debut on Oppo's New Flagship
OPPO’s new flagship model will utilize Gorilla Glass 6 for improved durability.
Corning Gorilla Glass 6, (Image: Corning)
Corning Incorporated today announced that Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd will be the first mobile device manufacturer to adopt Corning’s latest breakthrough in cover glass technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 6. OPPO’s new flagship model utilizing Gorilla Glass 6 is slated for release in the coming weeks.
Unveiled in July 2018, the company claims the Gorilla Glass 6 to be its most durable cover glass to date. A research conducted by the company revealed that consumers drop their smartphone on average seven times per year. To improve cover glass performance, Corning scientists developed and engineered an entirely new material to address the challenge of multiple drops. On average, in lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces. Under the same test conditions, competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.
“We are excited to have OPPO adopt Gorilla Glass 6,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “OPPO’s new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops.”
Corning claims that its Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 6 billion devices by more than 45 major brands.
