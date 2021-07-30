Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass DX and DX Plus Glasses for Smartphone Cameras

Corning Inc, the US-based tech company, today announced a new category for its scratch-resistant and durable glass composite products, Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ for smartphone cameras. The new products will aim to improve smartphone cameras’ optical performance, scratch resistance, and durability. As phones continue to evolve, many customers’ purchasing decision revolves around the camera performance. The company notes that the number of photos taken globally has increased from 350 billion since 2010 and is projected to touch 1.4 trillion images per year. Therefore, the new camera glasses from Corning aims to provide “professional-grade image quality under all lighting conditions" with the same toughness that the company provides with its front panel glasses.

In a press release, Corning notes that the size and number of cameras on smartphones continue to grow, while the prominence of the lens surface area has also increased – significantly driving the likelihood of scratches and damage through everyday use. Moreover, the conventional anti-reflective coatings have a propensity to scratch easily and impacting image quality negatively. Hence, the new Gorilla Glass DX category is designed to enhance camera optics for smartphones by allowing 98 percent light capture to create “higher-quality" images and videos while maintaining toughness. Samsung will be the first customer to adopt the Gorilla Glass DX products for camera lens covers.

Over the years, Corning’s popularity has increased, and different generations of Corning Glasses have been incorporated on hosts of smartphones. The company claims that Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands. Since 2016, Gorilla Glass DX products have been utilised on more than 30 million wearable devices and are now being adopted on mobile camera lens covers, the company added.

