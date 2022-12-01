CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Tech » Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 With Better Drop Protection For Heavy Devices
1-MIN READ

Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 With Better Drop Protection For Heavy Devices

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Devices featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will hit the market within the next few months. (Image: Corning Incorporated)

Devices featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will hit the market within the next few months. (Image: Corning Incorporated)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection from waist height and ensures that heavier devices survive as well.

Corning has unveiled the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to offer increased drop performance on surfaces such as concrete while maintaining scratch resistance.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection from waist height and ensures that heavier devices — with more sophisticated and diverse designs survive — by improving cover-glass performance.

According to Corning’s lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 withstood drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete while withstanding drops of up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintaining scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Due to its B2B nature, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is presently being assessed by several clients and is likely to hit the market within the next few months.

RELATED NEWS

The company also revealed that approximately 84% of users across the US, India, and China — three of the largest smartphone markets — keep durability as a high priority while buying a device.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass. “Surfaces matter, and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.”

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 12:07 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 12:07 IST