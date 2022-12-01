Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 With Better Drop Protection For Heavy Devices

Corning has unveiled the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to offer increased drop performance on surfaces such as concrete while maintaining scratch resistance.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is built using a new glass composition that offers better scratch resistance and drop protection from waist height and ensures that heavier devices — with more sophisticated and diverse designs survive — by improving cover-glass performance.

According to Corning’s lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 withstood drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete while withstanding drops of up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintaining scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Due to its B2B nature, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is presently being assessed by several clients and is likely to hit the market within the next few months.

The company also revealed that approximately 84% of users across the US, India, and China — three of the largest smartphone markets — keep durability as a high priority while buying a device.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass. “Surfaces matter, and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.”

