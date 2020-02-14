Coronavirus Delays Production of iPhone 12, But Will Not Affect Apple's Launch Cycle: Report

Apple’s upcoming flagship range, the iPhone 12 series’ production is likely to get delayed but the same is not likely to affect the date of its scheduled launch in September this year. The delay in the production of the upcoming iPhone has occurred due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

Unnamed sources have been quoted by Digi Times as stating that the iPhone 12’s production will not begin in June, however, even in that case, Apple’s launch of the iPhone 12 lineup in September is likely to get affected. Meanwhile, what must be taken into consideration is that Apple has stopped sending engineers to China to assist with the Engineering Validation Test of iPhone 12 development. It is also being said that there is a high demand for the new A14 chip as orders going up to 50-percent higher compared to the A13 chips. This is notably due to the fact Apple is going aggressive when it comes to rolling out 5G on its phones.

If the rumour mill is to be believed then the Apple iPhone 12 line up will include four models this year. All four are expected to feature 5G connectivity and will be available in four sizes, a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.1-inch OLED iPhone with dual-rear cameras, a 6.1-inch OLED iPhone with triple rear-cameras and the new 3D time-of-flight sensor, and a 6.7-inch OLED iPhone. Further, the report also adds that suppliers based in Taiwan are gearing up for the production of a lower-cost iPhone which is being rumored to be known as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.